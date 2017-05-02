Myriad Genetics Shares Jump On Earnings Beat, Outlook

Myriad Genetics Inc. [s; mygn] shares jumped in the extended session Tuesday after the medical diagnostic test company's quarterly results and outlook topped Wall Street estimates. Myriad Genetics shares jumped 15% to $21.50 after hours. The company reported adjusted fiscal third-quarter earnings of 27 cents a share on revenue of $196.9 million. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast earnings of 23 cents a share on revenue of $189.1 million. For the fourth quarter, Myriad sees adjusted earnings of 26 cents to 28 cents a share on revenue of $192 million to $194 million. Analysts expect earnings of 26 cents a share on revenue of $188.5 million.
