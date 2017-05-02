Charter misses Street 1Q forecasts

Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $155 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 57 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 99 cents per share.

The cable provider posted revenue of $10.16 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.25 billion.

Charter shares have risen 20 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 47 percent in the last 12 months.

