Texas Roadhouse Shares Rally After Quarterly Results Top Street View

Texas Roadhouse Inc. shares rallied in the extended session Monday after the casual-dining chain topped Wall Street estimates for the quarter. Texas Roadhouse shares surged 8.3% to $49.80 after hours. The company reported first-quarter earnings of 48 cents a share, which included a legal charge of 13 cents a share, for adjusted earnings of 61 cents a share on revenue of $567.7 million. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected 58 cents a share on revenue of $560.8 million.
