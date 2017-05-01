Oil Prices End At a Nearly 5-week Low

Oil prices fell Monday to finish at their lowest level in almost five weeks. "With the future of OPEC policy unclear, the trend of rising U.S. production remains the single biggest headwind for oil prices in the medium term," said Tyler Richey, co-editor of the Sevens Report. June WTI crude fell 49 cents, or 1%, to settle at $48.84 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the lowest for a most-active contract since March 28, according to FactSet data.
