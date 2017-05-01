Grain higher, livestock mixed

Grain futures were higher Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for May advanved 24.25 cents at 4.42575a bushel; May corn rose 11.25 cents at 3.6925 a bushel; May oats was up 5.75 cents at $2.4325 a bushel; while May soybeans gained 13.75 cents at $9.59 a bushel.

Beef was mixed pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. June live cattle was up .10 cent at $1.2412 a pound; May feeder cattle fell .95 cent at $1.4860 a pound; while May lean hogs were .85 cent lower at $.6612 a pound.