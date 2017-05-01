Airbnb, San Francisco reach deal on rental registrations

San Francisco and Airbnb have reached a deal to end a lawsuit over a law that fines the company for booking rentals not registered with the city.

Under the settlement announced Monday, residents looking to list a rental can apply for a city registration number through Airbnb's website.

The company will provide a monthly list of all San Francisco listings to the city, so officials can verify that units are registered. Airbnb will deactivate listings after the city notifies it of an invalid registration.

Critics complain Airbnb's business model encourages landlords to take already scarce rentals off the market. Supporters say they couldn't live in San Francisco without the extra money made in rentals.

City Attorney Dennis Herrera calls the deal a "game changer" in protecting the housing supply.

Chris Lehane with Airbnb said it'll streamline the registration process.