Sebastian Gorka, Controversial Trump Adviser, Reportedly Out

Sebastian Gorka, a controversial counterterrorism adviser to President Donald Trump, will soon leave his job, according to reports late Sunday. Both CNN and the Washington Examiner said Gorka will step down from his White House post in the coming days. A source told CNN that Gorka was "generating too much controversy." Gorka is a former editor at Breitbart News, and is known for his fiery appearances on cable news shows, where he regularly warned of the threat of Islamic terrorism. Gorka has also been hounded by allegations of links to a Hungarian right-wing group with Nazi ties, and accused of faking his PhD. Gorka has denied those allegations.
