U.S. Stocks End Lower, Post Weekly And Monthly Gains

U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday,though the main indexes posted solid weekly and monthly gains, driven by upbeat earnings. With about half of the companies on the S&P 500 having reported, more than two-thirds beat estimates by an average 5%, according to FactSet. The S&P 500 closed 4.59 points, or 0.2%, lower at 2,384.18. The benchmark index gained 1.5% over the week and ended the month 0.9% higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 40.82 points, or 0.2%, to 20,940.51. The blue-chip index gained 1.9% over the week and 1.3% over the month. The Nasdaq Composite ended fractionally lower, having touched an intraday all-time high. The tech-heavy index settled a point lower at 6,047.61. The index outperformed other benchmarks over the month, gaining 2.3% and finishing the week 2.3% higher.

