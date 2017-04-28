Royal Bank of Scotland swings to profit in 1st Q

Taxpayer-owned Royal Bank of Scotland swung to a profit in the first quarter as it cut costs and increased lending.

The bank, bailed out by the British government during the 2008 financial crisis, posted net income of 259 million pounds ($334 million) versus a loss of 968 million pounds in the same period last year.

Restructuring costs more than doubled to 577 million pounds, swelled by a 235 million-pound charge as RBS reduced its property holdings.

In February, CEO Ross McEwan announced plans to cut costs by 2 billion pounds over the next four years that could lead to branch closures and job losses. McEwan said Friday that reducing costs and shifting toward computer and mobile services will deliver an "even more customer-focused bank, with a compelling investment case."