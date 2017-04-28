The Latest: 2nd company shuts gas wells after deadly blast

The Latest on a fatal house explosion near a Colorado gas well (all times local):

4 p.m.

A second petroleum company says it's shutting down and inspecting wells after a deadly house explosion near a gas well in Colorado.

Great Western Oil & Gas Co. says 61 wells will be affected. A company spokesman didn't immediately return a call Friday seeking comment.

Anadarko Petroleum announced Wednesday it was halting and inspecting 3,000 wells after the April 17 explosion in the town of Firestone, which killed two people. Anadarko owns a gas well within 200 feet (60 meters) of the house.

Fire officials say they haven't determined the cause of the blast but the well is part of the investigation.

State regulators say they haven't found evidence of leaks from the well but are still running tests. They say they don't believe nearby homes are in immediate danger.

3 p.m.

The oil and gas industry is trying to reassure Colorado residents they're safe while investigators look for the cause of a fatal house explosion near a gas well.

The Colorado Oil and Gas Association said Friday the industry is taking extensive safety steps after an April 17 explosion killed two people in the town of Firestone.

The house was within 200 feet (60 meters) of a well. Fire officials say they haven't determined the cause but the well is part of their investigation.

State regulators say they haven't found any evidence of leaks from the well but are still running tests. They say they don't believe nearby homes are in immediate danger.

Anadarko Petroleum, which owns the well near the explosion, is shutting down and inspecting 3,000 similar wells as a precaution.