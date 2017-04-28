Consumer Sentiment Remains High in April

Consumer sentiment about the U.S. economy remained high in April, even as the Commerce Department said U.S. economic output increased at the slowest pace in three years.

Continue Reading Below

The University of Michigan said Friday that its final reading of consumer sentiment was 97 in April, compared with March's final reading of 96.9 and April's initial reading of 98. It is up 9% from April 2016.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected an April final reading of 97.9.

The index reflecting sentiment on current economic conditions rose 5.6% to 112.7 from last April as the index of expectations rose 12% from a year ago to 87.

The recent rise in optimism, which saw a boost after President Donald Trump's election in November, reflects a turnaround from consumers' attitudes in October, when sentiment had matched a two-year low.

Friday's report also highlights the gap between "hard" and "soft" economic data. Soft data comprises various poll-driven reports, such as consumer confidence and business surveys while "hard" data comprises economic reports that measure actual activity, such as retail sales and durable-goods orders.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

The Commerce Department said that gross domestic product, the broadest measure of goods and services produced in the U.S., rose 0.7%, at a seasonally adjusted annual rate, in the January through March quarter.

By Austen Hufford