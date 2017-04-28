Alphabet, Amazon surge; Time Inc. and Starbucks fall

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:

Time Inc., down $3.10 to $15.20

The magazine publisher, which owns Sports Illustrated and People, said it would not sell itself after receiving several overtures from interested parties.

Amazon.com Inc., up $6.61 to $924.99

The giant e-commerce company reported earnings that were far higher than analysts were expecting.

Alphabet Inc., up $33.08 to $924.52

The parent company of Google and YouTube reported huge gains in revenue and its earnings easily beat Wall Street's forecasts.

Qualcomm Inc., up 53 cents to $53.74

The company slashed its profit forecast after saying Apple is refusing to pay royalties on technology used in the iPhone.

Starbucks Corp., down $1.24 to $60.06

The coffee chain reported disappointing U.S. sales growth as customer traffic stalled and tempered its profit forecast for the year.

Honeywell International Inc., up $1.26 to $131.14

The industrial company surged after activist investment firm Third Point called for Honeywell to spin off its aerospace division.

Athenahealth Inc., down $23.44 to $98.01

The maker of billing and medical practice management software reported results that missed analysts' forecasts.

Synchrony Financial, down $5.25 to $27.80

The consumer credit company posted earnings that fell far short of what analysts were looking for.