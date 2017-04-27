On Our Radar

Skyworks Shares Retreat After Hours Even As Results, Outlook Top Street View

By Wallace Witkowski Markets MarketWatch Pulse

Skyworks Solutions Inc. shares fell in the extended session Thursday even after the wireless chip supplier's quarterly results and outlook topped Wall Street estimates. Skyworks shares declined 2.6% to $101.50 after hours. The company reported adjusted fiscal second-quarter earnings of $1.45 a share on revenue of $851.7 million. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had estimated earnings of $1.40 a share on revenue of $840.4 million. For the third quarter, Skyworks sees adjusted earnings of $1.52 a share, while analysts estimate $1.49 a share. Shares of Skyworks have rallied nearly 33% since the company's previous earnings report on Jan. 19.

Continue Reading Below

Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.