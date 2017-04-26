Restaurant Brands beats 1Q profit forecasts

Restaurant Brands International (QSR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $117.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oakville, Ontario-based company said it had net income of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 36 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The operator of Burger King and Tim Hortons restaurant chains posted revenue of $1 billion in the period.

Restaurant Brands shares have climbed 23 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 42 percent in the last 12 months.

