House Freedom Caucus Supports Compromise Republican Health-care Plan

The conservative House Freedom Caucus on Wednesday threw their critical support behind a compromise GOP health-care bill increasing the chances for the legislation. "While the revised version still does not fully repeal Obamacare, we are prepared to support it to keep our promise to the American people to lower healthcare costs," the Freedom Caucus, a group of about three dozen conservatives, said. The caucus withheld support from Republican legislation put forward in late March to repeal and replace Obamacare, leading House leaders to scuttle a vote on the plan. Since then, House Republicans have been meeting sporadically with the Trump White House behind the scenes to draft a compromise GOP proposal that would meet the demands of both liberal and conservative Republicans. House Speaker Paul Ryan told reporters the compromise plan is "a great way to lower premiums, gives states more flexibility while protecting people with pre-existing conditions." But Ryan refused to say when a vote on the measure might take place.
