Grain mostly lower, livestock mixed

Grain futures were lower Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for May was off 1 cent at 4.0775 a bushel; May corn fell 6 cents at 3.59 a bushel; May oats was lost 1.75 cents at $2.2075 a bushel; while May soybeans declined 8.75 cents at $9.4575 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. April live cattle was up 2.20 cents at $1.3202 a pound; April feeder cattle rose 1.13 cents at $1.3985 a pound; while May lean hogs fell .55 cent higher at $.6467 a pound.