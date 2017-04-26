Governor wants to out those who film alleged animal cruelty

Maine's Republican governor wants to make public the names of those who are hired to film videos of alleged animal cruelty.

An adviser to Gov. Paul LePage said this week at a hearing that letting businesses know the names of undercover operators would prevent future "unwarranted political attacks."

Last summer, the Humane Society of the United States released undercover footage it said showed "massive piles of dead chickens" at New England's largest egg-producing farm in Turner, but the state later concluded there was no reason to pursue animal cruelty charges.

LePage in December called the Humane Society's complaint "frivolous" and said his office will ask lawmakers to change Maine law to release the identities of "political operatives."

The Humane Society says the bill would discourage investigations into industrial farms.