Figures on government spending and debt

WASHINGTON –  Figures on government spending and debt in millions of dollars. The government's fiscal year runs Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.

Total public debt subject to limit April 25 $19,808,747
Statutory debt limit $19,808,772
Total public debt outstanding April 25 $19,846,086
Operating balance April 25 $283,119
Interest fiscal year 2017 thru March $145,389
Interest same period pvs fiscal year $126,239
Deficit fiscal year 2017 thru March -$535,641
Deficit same period pvs fiscal year -$459,361
Receipts fiscal year 2017 thru March $1,473,137
Receipts same period pvs fiscal year $1,476,218
Outlays fiscal year 2017 thru March $1,999,991
Outlays same period pvs fiscal year $1,935,579
Gold assets in March $11,041