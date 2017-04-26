WASHINGTON – Figures on government spending and debt in millions of dollars. The government's fiscal year runs Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.
|Total public debt subject to limit April 25
|$19,808,747
|Statutory debt limit
|$19,808,772
|Total public debt outstanding April 25
|$19,846,086
|Operating balance April 25
|$283,119
|Interest fiscal year 2017 thru March
|$145,389
|Interest same period pvs fiscal year
|$126,239
|Deficit fiscal year 2017 thru March
|-$535,641
|Deficit same period pvs fiscal year
|-$459,361
|Receipts fiscal year 2017 thru March
|$1,473,137
|Receipts same period pvs fiscal year
|$1,476,218
|Outlays fiscal year 2017 thru March
|$1,999,991
|Outlays same period pvs fiscal year
|$1,935,579
|Gold assets in March
|$11,041