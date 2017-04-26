Watch Live: Speaker Ryan, House GOP Leadership Hold Press Conference

More | Dismiss

On Our Radar

Canada Reports Progress With U.S. on Lumber, 'But Not There Yet'

Industries Reuters

Aspen trees in the Caribou-Targhee National Forest in Idaho are seen in this undated photograph. The American West is losing its autumn colors as global warming begins to bite and there is far more at stake than iconic scenery. Aspen, the white-barked trees with golden leaves that gave their name to the famed Colorado ski resort, have been dying off across the Rocky Mountain states. The die-off is puzzling but some foresters point to climate change. To match feature USA-FORESTS/ASPEN REUTERS/U.S. Forest Service/Handout (UNITED STATES)

- (Reuters)

OTTAWA –  Canada and the United States have made progress in recent days on a dispute over Canadian lumber exports "but we are not there yet", Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Wednesday.

Continue Reading Below

Freeland, speaking to reporters on a conference call, also said the United States should treat Canada with respect, given that Canada is a major supplier of softwood.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on Monday announced tariffs on Canadian lumber exports, which U.S. producers complain are unfairly subsidized. The move triggered the fifth formal bilateral dispute over Canadian lumber in less than 40 years.

Freeland said she had had long conversations with Ross on Sunday and Monday about lumber.

"We have made progress ... but we are not there yet," she said. "We do believe a negotiated deal is achievable. There is a deal to be had ... but we are also absolutely prepared to fight this out in the courts."

Freeland, who described the tariffs as "punitive, unfair and just plain wrong", said Canada would strongly defend its domestic industry.

More from FOX Business

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments