Amazon Launches Echo Look, a Camera To Track Your Wardrobe

Amazon.com Inc. said Wednesday that it has launched the Echo Look, a hands-free, voice-activated camera that will help users track their wardrobe. The device will take full-length photos that can be shared, can create a lookbook, and, using Alexa, will create a short video that shows the user's outfit from every angle. The Style Check feature, which Amazon says combines machine learning with advice from fashion specialists, will offer a second opinion on an outfit based on trends and what looks best. The Echo Look will also introduce brands and styles to users based on their look books. The Echo Look will be about $200 when it goes on sale, according to the Amazon site. Amazon shares are up 47.5% for the past year while the S&P 500 index is up 14.6% for the period.

Continue Reading Below

Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.