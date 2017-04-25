Why Shares of Ichor Holdings Surged Today

What happened

Continue Reading Below

Shares of semiconductor equipment and subsystem provider Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ: ICHR) jumped on Tuesday after the company released preliminary first-quarter results. Ichor also announced that existing shareholders planned to sell 4.5 million shares in a public offering, but the stock still closed up 10.4%.

So what

Ichor expects to produce first-quarter revenue of $148.7 million, toward the high end of its previous guidance range of $140 million to $150 million. GAAP net income of $13.0 million is expected, along with non-GAAP net income of $14.6 million. That works out to non-GAAP EPS of $0.57, compared to the previous guidance range of $0.52 to $0.58.

Image source: Ichor Holdings.

In addition to providing first-quarter numbers, Ichor provided revenue guidance for the second quarter. The company expects to produce revenue between $152 million and $162 million, up 5.6% compared to the first quarter at the midpoint.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Ichor will report its full first-quarter results after the market closes on May 11.

Now what

With both revenue and non-GAAP EPS coming in at the high end of Ichor's guidance ranges, investors pushed up the stock on Tuesday. Ichor went public in December at $9 per share, and the stock is now more than 130% above that level. While the semiconductor equipment business is cyclical, it's clear that investors like what they see.

10 stocks we like better than Ichor Holdings Ordinary Shares

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Ichor Holdings Ordinary Shares wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 3, 2017



Timothy Green has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.