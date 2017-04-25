Wells Fargo's Board of Directors Just Dodged a Bullet

It's safe to say that Wells Fargo's (NYSE: WFC) shareholder meeting this year was less cordial than those of previous years, with some of its largest investors, as well as shareholder advisory firms, urging investors in the bank to vote against the re-election of nearly its entire board of directors in the wake of the bank's fake-account scandal.

Continue Reading Below

Fortunately for the bank's 15 directors, most of whom earn between $300,000 and $400,000 for the part-time gig, the majority of shareholderstook Warren Buffett's advice and decided otherwise, re-electing the entire board.

Stephen Sanger, Chairman of Wells Fargo. Image source: Wells Fargo.

Outcome aside, shareholders' discontent was apparent. A handful of directors only barely cleared the 50% threshold, with others failing to garner a supermajority. Compare that to last year, when 95% or more of shares were voted in favor of re-electing the entire slate of directors.

Director Percent of Votes Cast in Favor of Re-Election at Wells Fargo's 2017 Annual Meeting Tim J. Sloan 99% Karen B. Peetz 99% Ronald L. Sargent 99% Suzanne M. Vautrinot 80% Donald M. James 77% Elizabeth A. Duke 75% John D. Baker II 70% John S. Chen 70% Susan G. Swenson 67% James H. Quigley 65% Lloyd H. Dean 62% Cynthia H. Milligan 57% Stephen W. Sanger 56% Federico F. Pena 54% Enrique Hernandez, Jr. 53%

Data source: Wells Fargo press release.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Wells Fargo's current chairman of the board, Stephen Sanger, took note, issuing a three-paragraph statement to accompany the results:

Wells Fargo stockholders today have sent the entire Board a clear message of dissatisfaction. Let me assure you that the Board has heard that message, and we recognize there is still a great deal of work to do to rebuild the trust of stockholders, customers, and employees. In our conversations with stockholders, many have told us they support the substantial and wide-ranging actions taken by the Board and management over the last seven months to address the root causes of sales practice issues, enforce accountability, and ensure that such improper behavior is not repeated. Yet they also feel the understandable need to hold the entire Board accountable for not moving quickly enough before that to address these issues -- and that is the reason why all except our newest directors received support from 80 percent or less of shares voted today. The Board is steadfast in our commitment to continue to strengthen oversight and accountability while working closely with management to keep improving Wells Fargo. We thank the stockholders who supported us, and we will continue our engagement with stockholders and other stakeholders in the months and years ahead.

No one yet knows how significantly Wells Fargo's tarnished reputation will impair its future growth, as the bank's missteps forced it to abandon its once highly profitable retail sales strategy, resulting in a substantial drop in new checking and credit card account openings. That said, long-term investors in the bank remain in good company, given that Wells Fargo's largest shareholder, Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, has said it intends to stick around.

10 stocks we like better than Wells Fargo

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Wells Fargo wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 3, 2017



John Maxfield owns shares of Wells Fargo. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.