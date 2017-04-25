On Our Radar

U.S. Steel Shares Drop 16% On Unexpected Quarterly Loss

By Wallace Witkowski Markets MarketWatch Pulse

U.S. Steel Corp. shares dropped in the extended session Tuesday after the steelmaker reported an unexpected loss for the quarter. U.S. Steel shares fell 16% to $26.23 after hours on heavy volume. The company reported an adjusted loss of 83 cents a share on revenue of $2.73 billion. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast earnings of 35 cents a share on revenue of $2.95 billion. "While our segment results improved by over $200 million compared with the first quarter of 2016, operating challenges at our Flat-Rolled facilities prevented us from benefiting fully from improved market conditions," said U.S. Steel Chief Executive Mario Longhi in a statement.

Continue Reading Below

Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.