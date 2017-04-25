McDonald's beats Street 1Q forecasts

McDonald's Corp. (MCD) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $1.21 billion.

The Oak Brook, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $1.47 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.32 per share.

The world's biggest hamburger chain posted revenue of $5.68 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.48 billion.

