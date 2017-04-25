Marine Le Pen Steps Down As Leader Of National Front, For Now

Far-right French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has announced she will temporarily step aside as leader of the far-right National Front party, according to media reports. Le Pen, who will face a runoff vote on May 7 against centrist Emmanuel Macron, may be trying collect votes from those who are less than thrilled to support the National Front. "I have always considered that the president of the republic is the president of all French people... Now is the moment to move from words to action and it is the reason why it seemed essential to me" to step down as her party's leader, she told French public television news on Monday, according to Fox News.
