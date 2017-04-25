Lehigh Valley Health Network moving 500 workers to Allentown

Lehigh Valley Health Network is moving 500 employees from the suburbs to downtown Allentown, the eastern Pennsylvania city where one of its eight hospitals is located.

The white-collar support workers are now located in a business park in Salisbury Township, about four miles from downtown Allentown, Pennsylvania's third-largest city with about 118,000 residents.

By Nov. 1, 350 workers will move into Three City Center, a two-year-old office building in the city's Neighborhood Improvement Zone, a section designed to draw businesses back to the city with favorable lease rates. The rest of the workers will move into the same building by June 2018.

The health network has about 17,000 employees, about 925 of whom will work in downtown Allentown after the move.