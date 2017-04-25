Dow Getting An 87-point Boost From Earnings, Led By Caterpillar And 3M Stock Rallies

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is getting a big boost from earnings reports Tuesday, as the shares of four components that reported first-quarter results could be adding about 87 points to the Dow's price. Caterpillar Inc.'s stock rallied $4.64, or 4.8%, ahead of the open, which would add about 32 points to the Dow, while 3M Co. shares rose $4.17, or 2.2%, and would add 29 points. Elsewhere, McDonald's Corp. shares climbed $2.37, or 1.8%, and would add about 16 points; DuPont & Co.'s stock was up $1.31, or 1.7%, and would tack on 9 points; Coca-Cola Co.'s stock gained 15 cents, or 0.4%, and would add 1 point. Dow futures were recently up 134 points.
