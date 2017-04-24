U.S. Stocks Post Largest Gains In More Than 7 Weeks

U.S. stocks rallied on Monday, following global equities higher after closely watched first-round presidential election results in France. A global relief rally followed the Sunday vote, which saw centrist Emmanuel Macron receive the most votes and avert fears of a euroskeptic-only runoff. The main indexes posted their largest one-day gains since March 1. The S&P 500 closed 25.46 points, or 1.1%, higher at 2,374.15, led by a 2.2% gain in financials. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 216.13 points, or 1.1%, to 20,763.89. The Nasdaq Composite rallied 73.30 points, or 1.2%, to 5,983.82, an all-time high.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.