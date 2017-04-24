Tyson Looking To Sell Off Non-meat Based Brands

Tyson Foods Inc. said late Monday it is exploring the sale of some of its "non-protein" brands. The company, known for its chicken, pork, and beef products, said it is looking to sell its Sara Lee frozen bakery business, its Kettle frozen food business, and its Van's frozen waffle and breakfast cereal business to focus more on its protein products. "Through our ongoing strategic planning process, we're continuously looking at ways to maximize the effectiveness and growth potential of our protein-based portfolio of products," said Tom Hayes, president and CEO of Tyson Foods, in a statement.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.