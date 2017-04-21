Industrial And Defense Stocks Lead S&P 500 Gainers After Honeywell, Rockwell Collins Beat

Industrial and defense stocks were major gainers Friday, as investors digested earnings reports from some big names in the sector, including General Electric Co. and Honeywell International Inc. . Rockwell Collins Inc. led S&P 500 gainers with a 3.4% gain, after it beat profit and sales expectations for its first quarter. Honeywell was in second place with a 2.5% gain after it reported stronger-than-expected earnings and raised the low end of its guidance range for the full year. Textron Inc. , which reported earlier this week, was up 1.8%. Northrop Grumman Corp. and Raytheon Co. were both up about 1%. GE, which posted strong results for its industrial segment but weakness in oil & gas, bucked the trend to trade down 0.7%. The S&P 500 was flat.
