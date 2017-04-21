Honeywell Tops Profit And Sales Estimates

Honeywell International Inc. said Friday it had net income of $1.332 billion, or $1.71 a share, in the first quarter, up from $1.216 billion, or $1.56 a share, in the year-earlier quarter. Excluding divestitures, per-share earnings came to $1.66, ahead of the FactSet consensus of $1.62. Sales edged down to $9.492 billion from $9.522 billion, but were also ahead of the FactSet consensus of $9.328 billion. Chief Executive Darius Adamczyk said all businesses contributed to higher earnings. "The commercial aftermarket within aerospace and the global distribution business within home and building technologies remained strong," he said. Performance materials and technologies were boosted by demand for Solstice low-global warming products, he said. The company is now raising the low end of its full-year outlook by 5 cents and expects EPS of $6.90 to $7.10. Shares were slightly higher premarket, and are up 7% in 2017, while the S&P 500 gained 5%.
