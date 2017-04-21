The Best Cash-Back Credit Cards in April

"If you cast your bread upon the water and you have faith, you'll get back cash. If you don't have faith, you'll get soggy bread."

Many people who are casting bread upon water are going to get soggy bread instead of getting back cash. A more reliable way to get cash back is to cast your credit card upon the cashier's counter when making a purchase. Certain credit cards will do that -- ones that offer a percentage of cash back on your spending.

What to know about cash-back credit cards

Understand that cash-back credit cards vary in what they offer. Some offer a flat percentage back on all purchases. Others have tiers of percentages applying to different expense categories. Still others offer big rewards on a purchases in specified spending categories that rotate every few months. Some cards offer a combination of these features.

Best cash-back credit cards

Here's a look at a bunch of the best cash-back credit cards. Some will serve you better than others, depending on your needs, your preferences, and your spending habits. Each has its own suite of other benefits, too, beyond the cash back.

AARP Credit Card : This card is especially handy if you spend a lot at restaurants and gas stations, as it offersa hefty 3% back on spending there -- and 1% back on all other purchases. It offers a $100 bonus (in the form of 10,000 rewards points) after you spend $500 on the card in your first three months. There's no annual fee, and each time you make a purchase, the card will send $0.10 to the AARP Foundation to support the Drive to End Hunger -- a program feeding hungry older people.





If you're not using a powerful cash-back credit card that matches well with your spending patterns, you're leaving money on the table. Note that many of the best credit cards require a good or great credit score -- so you might want to beef up your score before applying.

