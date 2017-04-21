Amazon To Create 2,500 Full-time Jobs With Three New Jersey Fulfillment Centers

Amazon.com Inc. said Friday that it will create 2,500 full-time jobs in New Jersey through three new fulfillment centers. The state already has seven facilities. Employees at the new Cranbury Township and Logan Township centers will pick, pack and ship larger items like patio furniture and music equipment. Workers at the Edison fulfillment center will handle smaller items like books and toys. Amazon announced in January that it would create 100,000 jobs over the course of 18 months, many in fulfillment centers. Amazon shares are up 0.2% in premarket trading and up 43% over the past year. The S&P 500 index is up 12.6% for the last 12 months.
