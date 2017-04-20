Goldman's Stock Is 'oversold' After Post-earnings Plunge, Analyst Says

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s bounced 1.1% in morning trade Thursday, off a 4 1/2-month closing low hit in the wake of disappointing first-quarter results, after analyst Christopher Wheeler at Atlantic Equities said the recent weakness was overdone. He upgraded the stock to overweight, after being at neutral for the past four months. Wheeler pointed out that the banking sector has been selling off over the last month amid concerns about the speed at which President Donald Trump will be able to enact his pro-growth and anti-regulation policies. "However, the response to [Goldman's] earnings miss was quite pronounced with the shares trading off sharply and some quite dramatic rhetoric about the health of the franchise and management disruption following Gary Cohn's departure," Wheeler wrote. "We believe the stock is oversold and upgrade it to overweight." Cohn is currently director of the National Economic Council. Goldman's stock had plunged 4.7% on Tuesday after the earnings miss, and 0.7% on Wednesday to close at the lowest level since Nov. 29. It has now shed 6.9% over the past three months, while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF has tacked on 0.1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 3.3%.

Continue Reading Below

Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.