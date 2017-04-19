Genuine Parts Co. Shares Jump 3.8% After Better-than-expected Earnings

Genuine Parts Co. shares rose 3.8% in early trade Wednesday, after the car parts maker reported better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter. Atlanta-based Genuine Parts said it had net income of $160.2 million, or $1.08, in the quarter, up from $158.0 million, or $1.05 a share, in the year-earlier period. Sales rose 5% to $3.91 billion. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of $1.05 and sales of $3.85 billion. Chief Executive Paul Donahue said earnings were driven by strong growth in international automotive, industrial, electrical and office operations, which offset headwinds in the U.S. automotive business. The company raised its outlook for 2017 EPS to $4.75 to $4.85 from a prior $4.70 to $4.80. Shares are down 2% in 2017, while the S&P 500 has gained about 5%.
