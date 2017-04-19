Former President George H.W. Bush Again Hospitalized With Pneumonia

Former President George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized in Houston for four days with a recurrence of pneumonia he had earlier in the year, a family spokesman said in a statement late Tuesday. The statement said doctors diagnosed a mild case of pneumonia that has been treated and resolved. Bush, who served as president from 1989 to 1993, had spent 16 days in the hospital for treatment of pneumonia in January. The 92-year-old father of former president George W. Bush has a variation of Parkinson's disease and uses a motorized scooter or a wheelchair for mobility.
