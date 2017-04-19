On Our Radar

Former NFL Player Aaron Hernandez Kills Himself In Prison

By Rachel Koning Beals

Former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez took his own life in prison early Wednesday morning, according to a statement from the Department of Correction in Massachusetts, where Hernandez was serving a life sentence for a murder conviction. Hernandez, housed in a single cell in a general population unit, hanged himself with a bed sheet after blocking his cell door, the statement said. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The former NFL player's suicide comes just five days after he was acquitted of murdering two men in Boston in 2012. However, he was still serving a life without parole sentence for murdering Odin Lloyd in 2013.

