Former NFL Player Aaron Hernandez Kills Himself In Prison

Former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez took his own life in prison early Wednesday morning, according to a statement from the Department of Correction in Massachusetts, where Hernandez was serving a life sentence for a murder conviction. Hernandez, housed in a single cell in a general population unit, hanged himself with a bed sheet after blocking his cell door, the statement said. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The former NFL player's suicide comes just five days after he was acquitted of murdering two men in Boston in 2012. However, he was still serving a life without parole sentence for murdering Odin Lloyd in 2013.
