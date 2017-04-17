United Tops Street Q1 Forecasts

CHICAGO (AP) _ United Continental Holdings Inc. (UAL) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $96 million.

Continue Reading Below

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 41 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The airline posted revenue of $8.42 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.36 billion.

United shares have declined roughly 3 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $70.77, a rise of 25 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UAL