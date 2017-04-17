Stock Market Halts 3-session Skid With Largest Gain Since March 1

U.S. stocks rebounded on Monday, notching their largest gains since March 1, as financial shares led markets higher while investors monitored corporate earnings and the latest developments between the U.S. and its geopolitical adversaries. The S&P 500 index climbed 20.06 points, or 0.9%, to 2,349.01, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 183.67 points, or 0.9%, to 20,636.92. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 51.64 points, or 0.9%, to 5,856.79. Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc. [S: UAL] and Netflix Inc. rose as both firms prepared to report quarterly earnings after the bell. United shares tumbled last week as the company took heat after video surfaced of a customer being violently dragged off a plane. The company is now facing a lawsuit filed by the passenger. Shares of MoneyGram International Inc. climbed after Alibaba Group Holding Ltd controlled Ant Financial Services lifted its bid for the U.S. money-transfer unit. Bank of America Inc. shares will be in focus as the company prepares to report quarterly earnings on Tuesday before the bell. In other markets, gold futures settled higher on Monday for a fourth straight session. One ounce of gold for June delivery rose $3.40, or 0.3%, to $1,291.90.

