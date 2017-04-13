Warrior Met Coal Prices Offering At High End Of Range

Warrior Met Coal Inc. priced its initial public offering at $19 a share Thursday, at the high end of its expected range. Selling stockholders sold 16.67 million shares to raise about $317 million. Warrior Met Coal will not receive any proceeds from the sale. The shares are expected to start trading Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "HCC." Selling stockholders have granted underwriters the option to buy up to an additional 2.5 million share within 30 days.
