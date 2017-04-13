Polaris Recalls 51,000 Ranger 900 ROVs Sold Over The Past 3 Years

Shares of Polaris Industries Inc. slumped 1% in midday trade Thursday, after the off-road vehicle maker said it was recalling about 51,000 recreational off-road vehicles (ROVs) after reports of fires. The recall involves all 2015 model-year Ranger XP 900, XP 900 EPS and Crew 900 ROVs, which were sold in a variety of colors and have either three or six seats. The vehicles, made in the U.S. and Mexico, were sold from dealers nationwide from April 2014 through March 2017, for between $13,400 and $21,300. "Polaris has received 13 incident reports involving the recalled ROVs, including five reports of fires," the company said in a statement. "No injuries have been reported." The stock has shed 7.5% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 4.8%.
