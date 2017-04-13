Instagram Stories Surpasses Snapchat In Daily Active Users

Instagram Stories surpassed Snapchat in terms of daily active users, the Facebook-owned brand said Thursday. Instagram Stories said it had reached 200 million DAUs, while Snap last reported 161 million daily active users in February. The rise of Instagram Stories, which launched in August 2016, has been a concern for Snap analysts and for the company itself, as they listed increasing competition as a risk to their business in their prospectus. The launch of Instagram Stories roughly coincided with a decline in daily active user growth at Snap. Shares of Facebook were up 0.5% Thursday, while Snap shares were down 1%.
