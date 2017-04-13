Gold Prices Stretch Rally In To a Third Straight Session

Gold prices stretched their rally into a third straight session Thursday, as losses in the U.S. dollar lifted the metal to its highest finish in more than five months. The greenback posted sharp declines after President Donald Trump, in an interview with The Wall Street Journal published Wednesday, said the dollar is "getting too strong." June gold rose $10.40, or 0.8%, to settle at $1,288.50 an ounce. That was the strongest finish for futures prices since Nov. 4, according to FactSet data.
