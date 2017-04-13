Watch Live: Attorneys Representing Man Dragged off United Flight Hold Presser

EIA Reports Weekly Rise In U.S. Natural-gas Supplies That Matches Market Expectations

By Myra P. Saefong Markets MarketWatch Pulse

Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration Thursday showed that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 10 billion cubic feet for the week ended April 7. Analysts polled by S&P Global Platts expected an increase of between 9 billion and 13 billion cubic feet. Total stocks now stand at 2.061 trillion cubic feet, down 416 billion cubic feet from a year ago, but 263 billion cubic feet above the five-year average, the government said. May natural gas rose 3.3 cents, or 1%, from Wednesday's settlement to $3.22 per million British thermal units.

