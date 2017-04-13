Baker Hughes Data Show U.S. Oil-rig Count Up a 13th Week In a Row

Baker Hughes on Thursday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil rose by 11 to 683 rigs this week. That marks a thirteenth weekly climb in a row. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes oil and natural-gas rigs, also climbed by 8 to 847, according to Baker Hughes. May West Texas Intermediate crude fell 15 cents, or 0.3%, at $52.96 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange for the session. It was trading at $53.01 before the data.
