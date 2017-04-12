Why Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Is Soaring Higher Today

What happened

Continue Reading Below

Shares of the mid-cap biotechNeurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX) rocketed higher today as a result of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approving the company's first drug, Ingrezza, as a treatment for adults with tardive dyskinesia (TD). Tardive dyskinesia is a movement disorder involving the tongue, lips, face, trunk, and extremities in patients treated with anti-psychotic medications for long periods of time. The drugmaker's shares were up by 23% as of 11:45 a.m. EDT on the back of this positive regulatory news.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Ingrezza is the first drug approved in the U.S. for this rare but debilitating movement disorder. So, from a value-creation standpoint, this first-mover advantage may be worth upwards of $1 billion in peak sales, according to some analysts.

Now what

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Neurocrine isn't wasting any time in getting Ingrezza's commercial launch underway. The company plans to have the drug in the distribution channel by next week through a select pharmacy network. And Ingrezza's broader promotion will reportedly start on May 1.

The one potential hiccup in Ingrezza's commercialization, though, may be the entry of TevaPharmaceutical Industries'(NYSE: TEVA) rival drug, Austedo. Teva's Austedo is currently under priority review with the FDA, with the agency assigning the drug a Prescription Drug User Fee Act target action date of Aug. 30. So, Austedocould be on the market for TD before the end of 2017.

The good news is that the FDA blessedIngrezza with a fairly clean label, whereas Austedo already carries a black-box warning for depression when used as a treatment forHuntington's chorea. In other words, Ingrezza should ultimately garner both a first-mover and best-in-class advantage over Teva's drug.

10 stocks we like better than Neurocrine Biosciences

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Neurocrine Biosciences wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 3, 2017



George Budwell has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Teva Pharmaceutical Industries. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.