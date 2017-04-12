On Our Radar

U.S. Stocks Open Slightly Lower As Geopolitical Worries Persist

By Anora Mahmudova Markets MarketWatch Pulse

The U.S. stock market opened slightly lower on Wednesday as investors refrained from buying risky assets such as global equities amid a tense geopolitical backdrop. The S&P 500 opened 5 points, or 0.2%, lower at 2,348. Shares of Delta Air Lines Inc. jumped more than 2% in early trade after the company said unit revenue will return to the black this quarter. The Nasdaq Composite fell 8 points, or 0.1%, to 5,859 at the open. The Dow Jones Industrial Average began the session down 25 points, or 0.1%, at 20,625.

