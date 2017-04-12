U.S. Stocks Open Slightly Lower As Geopolitical Worries Persist

The U.S. stock market opened slightly lower on Wednesday as investors refrained from buying risky assets such as global equities amid a tense geopolitical backdrop. The S&P 500 opened 5 points, or 0.2%, lower at 2,348. Shares of Delta Air Lines Inc. jumped more than 2% in early trade after the company said unit revenue will return to the black this quarter. The Nasdaq Composite fell 8 points, or 0.1%, to 5,859 at the open. The Dow Jones Industrial Average began the session down 25 points, or 0.1%, at 20,625.
