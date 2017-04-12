United Airlines To Reimburse Tickets For Passengers On Flight 3411: Report

United Continental Holdings, parent of United Airlines will reimburse passengers who were on flight 3411 Sunday, where a man was dragged off the plane, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. The reimbursement will cover the cost of the ticket. The move comes after a viral video surfaced showing a man being dragged off the plane by law enforcement after he refused to give up his seat on the overbooked flight. Shares of United Continental were down 1% Wednesday afternoon.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.