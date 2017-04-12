Trump Says Yellen Is 'not Toast' As He Says Dollar Is Getting Too Strong

President Donald Trump on Wednesday told The Wall Street Journal that he has not decided whether to reappoint Janet Yellen to head the Federal Reserve when her term expires next year. Asked if Yellen was toast, he replied: "No, not toast." "I do like a low-interest rate policy, I must be honest with you," Trump said. Trump said the U.S. dollar is "getting too strong" and also said his administration won't label China a currency manipulator in a report due this week.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.