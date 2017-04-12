Qualcomm Does Not Agree With $814.9 Million Arbitration Award To BlackBerry, But Says It Is Binding

Qualcomm Inc. said Wednesday it does not agree with the $814.9 million arbitration award granted to BlackBerry Corp. in a contract dispute. However, "it is binding and not appealable," the company said in a statement. The companies agreed to arbitrate a dispute last April on whether Qualcomm's agreement to cap certain royalties applied to payments made by BlackBerry under a licence agreement between the two. Qualcomm shares fell 0.8% in premarket trade, while BlackBerry shares rose as much as 17%.
